Albany County tops record for positive cases again, officials warn normalcy not expected until fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced an increase of 351 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is a new daily record for the county.

Two residents also passed away with COVID-19: a woman in her 50’s and a man in his 80’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 256 since the outbreak began.

The county is also working through the first phases of the vaccine rollout. McCoy says his office was inundated with calls on Monday, some from New York City residents wanting to come Upstate to get their shot. McCoy emphasized that his priority is getting the vaccine out to people who live in Albany County, particularly elderly populations.

While the vaccine has been hailed as the “light at the end of the tunnel” for the pandemic, McCoy said we should be mentally prepared to not feel “normalcy” until September or October.