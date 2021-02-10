Albany County tops record for opioid overdose deaths in 2020

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is reporting 99 fatal opioid overdoses for 2020, which is the highest on record, according to Albany County Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Stephen Giordano.

Out of those 99 deaths, 86% percent of people were county residents. They were between the ages of 20 and 59, and mostly men. 85% of the toxicology reports that came back included fentanyl.

Dr. Giordano calls the opioid crisis an epidemic that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’ve learned that you only know your strength when you’re tested to your limits, and we certainly, as a community, on every front, have been tested to our limits,” Giordano said.

Resources for those who are struggling are available. The Capital Region Open Access Engagement Program can connect you with services. Their number is 1-866-930-4999.