Albany County tops record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, again

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday proved itself another record-setting day for COVID-19 numbers in Albany County, and officials fear the worst is still yet to come. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy made a point at his briefing Tuesday to compare the death tolls of each month since the outbreak began.

The county has reported 50 deaths so far in December, which is 5 short of the record month of May. The lowest month for COVID-19 deaths in the county was October, with 8 deaths. He says the month ahead doesn’t look promising.

“Every health expert is scared as hell for the month of January, of what our numbers are going to look like,” said McCoy, “and we thought November was bad. We set records, then we’re killing records in December. I am afraid of what’s going to happen in January.”

Albany County has already topped the record they set Monday for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 127 in the hospital on Tuesday, up from 118.

The county also reported deaths for the 8th day in a row. Since Monday, two men in their 50s died with the virus. There are 240 new positive cases, 208 of which have no clear source of infection at this time.

Many have been wondering if and when the Capital Region will be deemed a “microcluster” with enhanced restrictions, but McCoy doesn’t seem to think it’s something on the State’s radar for this area right now.

“I think this region, as a whole, as the Governor’s been looking at us,” McCoy explained, “it’s going to be based on our hospitalizations and ICU beds.”

McCoy says the county is expecting more shipments of vaccines in the coming days, as well as public education efforts to encourage residents to make the decision to get inoculated.

“The last thing I want to do is make it mandatory for people to take this vaccine, but we need buy-in from the community,” McCoy said, “so, yes, you’ll be seeing commercials being rolled out.”

McCoy reminded the public that free COVID-19 testing is available at the UAlbany testing site and through the Whitney Young Health Center.