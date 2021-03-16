Albany County to focus on mental health, broadband, local businesses in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy issued his 2021 State of the County address Thursday. The plan focuses on how the county will adapt economically from the pandemic and prepare for future challenges.

A big portion of McCoy’s address reflected on how far the county has come this past year amid the public health crisis, but it also looked at the devastating ways it has impacted businesses and mental health.

McCoy announced a new partnership with Genoa Pharmacy to open Albany County’s very own mental health pharmacy, specifically for those receiving care from the county. He described it as a safe, secure and efficient way for clients to access their medication at the same time that they are receiving treatment.

Helping local businesses is part of McCoy’s five-point Albany County Economic Recovery (ACER) plan. The county will issue a challenge grant to the local technology sector to develop an online marketplace that connects shoppers to local businesses. McCoy also encouraged county residents to focus their spending locally.

“Please support your favorite Albany County restaurant or retail establishment now, so that it is still there when you return to the office. We will also work with local employers in the county to support their efforts in bringing back employees,” McCoy said.

The Albany County Legislature responded to the address, recognizing the challenges leaders faced the past year. They say the federal relief earmarked for the county is reason for optimism, and their challenge for 2021 will be to use it strategically to stabilize taxes and continue COVID-19 relief efforts.

Some other highlights of McCoy’s 2021 plan include becoming a manufacturing hub in Upstate New York for the state’s offshore wind program, and funding further the “Advance Albany County Alliance” to cultivate a workforce development pipeline.