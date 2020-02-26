Albany County taking precautions to prevent Coronavirus locally

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is doing their part to protect residents from the novel Coronavirus.

The County Health Commissioner Dr. Liza Whalen tells News10 the risk of contracting the virus in Albany County is low, but they are still taking precautions, including quarantine situations when necessary.

“We are monitoring individuals that have come back from high-risk areas. That responsibility has been placed on the local health departments. We currently have just tested one person and that test was negative,” Dr. Whalen said, “and we are monitoring eight households currently.”

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State.