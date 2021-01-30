Albany County student athletes and families rallying to reopen sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of a Saturday morning press briefing from Albany County officials, a rally is planned for 112 State Street. Organizers are calling all Section II athletes and families to gather at 10 a.m. with a simple message: “Stop playing politics and let us play!”

A Facebook event page for the rally—which is planned to last until 11:30 a.m.—says that sports are vital and play an important role in educating our students. Organizers say that ralliers should wear your uniforms and school colors.

A flier for the event appears below: