Albany County still waiting on vaccine shipment delayed by weather

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you were scheduled for Thursday night’s vaccine P.O.D. at the Times Union Center, your appointment has been tentatively postponed until Monday.

The Albany County Department of Health will confirm the postponement when the vaccines get here.

“We were told during the week that we should anticipate vaccine up until yesterday,” Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said, “so I appreciate that it is a last-minute cancellation for a lot of people, but we didn’t want to have to cancel until we were sure we were not going to be getting vaccine.”

Dr. Whalen wants people who were scheduled to get their second dose tonight to be assured that the efficacy of the vaccine will not be compromised by a short delay in getting the second shot.

The county’s online pre-registration form has been booming. Dr. Whalen says it just goes to show how demand far outweighs supply.

“I believe there are currently about 17,000 people that have signed up on the list. If you look at the supply that we get,” Dr. Whalen explained, “we receive about 1000 to 1300 doses per week.”

Those who fill out the form should not expect to get a call from the county regarding an appointment for a few weeks after signing up.