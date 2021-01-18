Albany County Sheriff reports “severe outbreak” of COVID-19 at jail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is reporting a severe outbreak of COVID-19 at the correctional facility and rehabilitative service center.

A total of 57 people in the jail have tested positive. 16 are officers, and 41 are inmates, with 241 people quarantined, including the 41 inmates who have tested positive.

Apple says officers and civilian workers are disinfecting all day, and he has been working with the district attorney and courts to get low-level inmates released. He says they have released 12 so far, adding that those released are tested first to make sure they are not bringing COVID-19 out on the street. Apple says movement in the facility is restricted, and medical staff is observing those with symptoms.

Correctional officers fall under the 1B phase for the vaccine, and the Department of Corrections is urging them to sign up for a shot on the NYS Department of Health website. However, appointments are not easy to reserve at this time.