Albany County sees surge in coronavirus cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Wednesdays coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported 44 new coronavirus cases. That brought the total of active cases in the county to 77.

Officials linked part of the surge in cases to a Fourth of July party where there were over 200 people in attendance, according to McCoy.

McCoy is hosting another briefing Thursday morning to address the community with COVID-19 updates.

The briefing will be streamed on the Executive McCoy’s Facebook page.

