Albany County school districts continue student vaccination efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the news that Pfizer is looking to get their vaccine approved for adolescents ages 12 to 15, comes more hope for not only relaxed restrictions at schools, but also getting closer to widespread immunity.

‘That’s going to open up a whole new realm when we get kids 12 to 15,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, who believes lowering the vaccination age will help the community achieve a 70% vaccination rate, “and that means we can lose the masks, and kids can start being kids again, and we can do this safely.”

School districts in Albany County have been holding vaccine clinics in an effort to vaccinate their student populations. Superintendent Kaweeda Adams of Albany City School District says this has been successful.

“Now that our high school students are back on a regular basis and we’ve started that 4th quarter, we are seeing an uptick in students who are voluntarily looking to get vaccinated,” said Adams, “so we are looking to see those numbers increase.”

Superintendent Dr. Brian Bailey of the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk district says having teachers vaccinated has made the most immediate impact on his schools.

“When we have, for instance, a [vaccinated] teacher who is in a classroom with a student who is positive, they don’t have to quarantine. That is a win, and allows that person to continue to work with other students in the building,” said Bailey.