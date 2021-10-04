Albany County resumes Honor-A-Vet program

Since resuming their “Honor-A-Veteran” program that was paused for COVID-19, Albany County will now continue to honor a deceased veteran on the first Monday of each month for their service to our country.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s monthly “Honor-A-Veteran” program resumed Monday after a hiatus because of the pandemic. The ceremony at the Joseph E. Zaloga Post #1520 remembered the life of a local man who served as a Sergeant in Germany in the 1950s.

Elected officials from the Capital Region promise Joseph J. Donohue’s achievements and impact as an airborne infantry member won’t be forgotten. Congressman Paul Tonko said a flag was flown over the nation’s capitol in his honor, and Senator Neil Breslin presented a proclamation in his memory.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan proclaimed October 4th “Joseph J. Donohue Day” in the City of Albany.

Donohue, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 87, is also remembered for his expertise on the history of Albany and the Civil War. He served on the board of the Guilderland Historical Society and worked to preserve local landmarks.

“He served his country, and he could’ve lived an ordinary life,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, “and you see that generation of soldiers that came home and did extraordinary things.”

His loved ones recall his unwavering patriotism and dedication to his family.

“He never missed an opportunity to raise the flag,” said Kelly Hanratty, one of Donohue’s children.

“He was both the funniest and kindest man I’ve ever had the privilege to know. He inspires me everyday to serve my community,” said his granddaughter Kyra Donohue.