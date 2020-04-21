Albany County reports two coronavirus related deaths at Shaker Place Nursing Home

1  of  2
by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their daily briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and county health commissioner Dr. Liza Whalen reported two new coronavirus related deaths in the county, both males in their 80s who resided at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

The total of deaths in the county related to the virus is 25. There are 678 positive cases. 754 are under mandatory quarantine and 40 are in precautionary quarantine. There are 9 adults in intensive care.

To take a closer look at demographics and cases in the county, Dr. Whalen said the county launched a coronavirus data tracker on their website.

The web page, put together by Dr. Whalen with data from the testing sites, will have a more detailed breakdown of the cases in the county by zipcode.

You can watch the full briefing here:

