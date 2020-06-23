Albany County reports no new cases since start of coronavirus outbreak

by: Marangeli Lopez

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported no new cases of the coronavirus. The county currently has 25 active cases.

Since the start of the outbreak there have been a total of 1,864 confirmed positive cases. There are currently 147 people under mandatory quarantine.

There are eight people hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

County Executive McCoy is hosting live briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays to inform residents on the latest.

