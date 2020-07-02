Albany County reports highest number of daily positive cases of coronavirus since early June

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 14 new positive cases of the coronavirus Thursday morning.

That’s the highest number of new daily positive cases since June 4. The number of active positive cases in the county is 45.

There are 224 people under mandatory quarantine.

McCoy said it may be easy to lower your guard but the virus is still active and people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. He encourages everyone to get tested for the virus.

There have been no new deaths reported since last Wednesday. The death toll stands at 121.

