Albany County reports four more deaths in daily coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional four coronavirus related deaths in his daily briefing, one of the deaths was a man in his 20s.
He said this brings the total death toll in the county to 66. A man in his 20s was among the four deaths, two others were Shaker Place Nursing Home residents.
McCoy said he is hopeful the county will get the green light to begin opening back up by next Tuesday, however he does not anticipate everything to fully open back up until July or August.
As of Thursday morning there were 1,398 positive cases of the virus and 889 people are under a mandatory quarantine. There are 30 patients hospitalized and four are in intensive care.
Of those who have tested positive in the county, 896 have fully recovered.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to deliver daily coronavirus briefing from Syracuse at 2 p.m.
- FAA, NYSP investigate early morning helicopter crash
- Saratoga County coronavirus update, mask distribution event scheduled
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020
- NYS Comptroller: loss in sales tax revenue will create more economic woes for local governments