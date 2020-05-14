Albany County reports four more deaths in daily coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional four coronavirus related deaths in his daily briefing, one of the deaths was a man in his 20s.

He said this brings the total death toll in the county to 66. A man in his 20s was among the four deaths, two others were Shaker Place Nursing Home residents.

McCoy said he is hopeful the county will get the green light to begin opening back up by next Tuesday, however he does not anticipate everything to fully open back up until July or August.

As of Thursday morning there were 1,398 positive cases of the virus and 889 people are under a mandatory quarantine. There are 30 patients hospitalized and four are in intensive care.

Of those who have tested positive in the county, 896 have fully recovered.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES