Breaking News
NYSP investigating fatal fire in Philmont

*PROGRAMMING ALERT* TODAY’S EPISODE OF GENERAL HOSPITAL IS AIRING ON 10.2 OVER THE AIR AND ON CHANNEL 1240 ON SPECTRUM

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Albany County reports four more deaths in daily coronavirus update

Top Stories

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional four coronavirus related deaths in his daily briefing, one of the deaths was a man in his 20s.

He said this brings the total death toll in the county to 66. A man in his 20s was among the four deaths, two others were Shaker Place Nursing Home residents.

McCoy said he is hopeful the county will get the green light to begin opening back up by next Tuesday, however he does not anticipate everything to fully open back up until July or August.

As of Thursday morning there were 1,398 positive cases of the virus and 889 people are under a mandatory quarantine. There are 30 patients hospitalized and four are in intensive care.

Of those who have tested positive in the county, 896 have fully recovered.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak