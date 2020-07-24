Albany County reports additional coronavirus cases linked to Fourth of July party

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 110.

Of those new cases, four were linked to the Hudson Avenue party, bringing the total of cases linked to the event to 37. Five were healthcare workers, one traveled outside the state, eight had close contact to positive cases

There are now 844 people under mandatory quarantine. There are six people hospitalized and there is an average of 18.6 new positive cases per day.

McCoy is urging everyone to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

