Albany County reports 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After reporting no new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 16 new cases during Wednesday morning’s briefing. There have now been 2,474 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new positive cases, two are healthcare workers, seven had close contacts to positive cases, and one reported travel. Six of those infected did not have a clear source of transmission.

There are 499 people under mandatory quarantine, nine people are in the hospital and one person is in intensive care. The five day average for new positive cases is 4.8.

