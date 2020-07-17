Albany County reports 13 additional cases, 1 new death in coronavirus briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 13 cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 2,079.

Of those new positive cases 4 people attended the Hudson Avenue Fourth of July party. There are now 15 confirmed cases linked to that party. Additionally, four of those cases were healthcare workers that tested positive and two were residents that tested positive after returning home from a different state.

There are 612 people under mandatory quarantine, two are hospitalized and no one is in intensive care.

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died overnight. That is the first reported death in the county since June 24. The total number of deaths in the county is 122.

LATEST STORIES