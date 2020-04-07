Albany County releases economic development plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a briefing Tuesday morning, Kevin O’Connor, the Albany County Director of Economic Development, Conservation and Planning, joined the County Executive Dan McCoy to release the county’s first Strategic Economic Development Plan.

The plan was created to provide relief to local businesses because of the large and continuous layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen the devastation COVID-19 has brought to local families. People are getting sick and tragically losing their lives. At the same time, people are also having their hours at work cut, losing their jobs, some businesses are going under and we could be headed for a record-setting recession. That’s why this strategic economic blueprint couldn’t come at a better time,” said County Executive McCoy.

McCoy said Albany County is the only county in the region that does not have its own economic development entity. The plan was completed in January, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it offers relief to those impacted economically from the virus.

Some of the goals included in the plan are:

The creation of a business retention and expansion program, directing small businesses to available financial resources at the local, state and federal levels.

The plan will fill gaps currently existing in the county’s economic development system

The plan also hopes retain and attract top talent and industries.

To read the full plan: CLICK HERE.