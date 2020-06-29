Albany County Legislature to announce new fireworks legislation

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce and members of the Legislature will be joined by City of Albany officials to announce legislation regarding the use of fireworks on Monday.

The press conference will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Hudson-Jay Parkin Albany. Officials will discuss the problems that have occurred since New York State legalized sparkling devices and the need for legislation to restrict the use of these devices to improve quality of life for the residents of Albany County.

There have been hundreds of complaints of illegal fireworks in the City of Albany alone in recent weeks. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says his department is actively working to find out where these fireworks are coming from.

Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce tweeted about second guessing his stance on legal firework products in Albany County. This, despite the fact that illegal fireworks are the issue cited by most local law enforcement and city officials.

It’s okay to admit when you’re wrong. I was wrong to vote yes on Local Law A for 2016 which legalized “sparklers” in Albany County. It’s made it impossible for law enforcement to discern between legal & not legal fireworks and next week we’ll be announcing plans to walk this back — Andrew Joyce (@JoyceForAlbany) June 25, 2020

LATEST STORIES