Albany County leaders hold “Day of Healing” event for lives lost to COVID and gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elected officials and community members in Albany County remembered the lives lost over the past year to COVID-19 and gun violence.

At an event Saturday morning on Jennings Landing, County legislature Chair Andrew Joyce, along with religious leaders and members of the Minority Health and Equity Task Force held a moment of silence for those who died.

County Legislator Wanda Willingham said COVID-19 exposed issues of systemic racism at the same time the city dealt with significant gun violence.

“We are at a crossroads right now of everyone trying to figure out what to do,” Willingham said, “and we can no longer just sit by and say ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ We have to do something.”

Willingham believes the county needs to change the way dollars are spent among certain communities.