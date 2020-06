FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday morning for Albany County residents who recently participated in protests.

The testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Capital South Campus Center at 20 Warren Street.

If you don’t have insurance, Albany County will pay for the test. You just need to bring identification.

According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, 78 protestors were tested last Thursday, but have not yet received their results.