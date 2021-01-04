Albany County DPW worker praised for reviving girl trapped in snowbank

An Albany County Department of Public Works employee is being recognized for his quick actions that helped to save a little girl’s life after she became trapped in a snowbank.

“It speaks volumes to our DPW crews. They are the fabric of our community,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

McCoy is talking about DPW employee Lee Harnett.

Harnett who is also a volunteer fire chief for the East Berne Fire Department helped to revived a little girl after she was pulled from a collapsed snowbank she had been playing in.

Officials say the collapse happened when a relative who was plowing the driveway didn’t see her.

McCoy: “She’s out of the hospital she is doing much better. And here is a story that was a tragic story that could not have had a good ending. From the father trying to do CPR to Lee Harnett taking over into the Sheriff’s EMS getting there. Again, it all worked the way it’s supposed to.”

The little girl named Chloe sent Harnett a card which reads “Merry Christmas Fire Chief Lee. Thank you for saving my life.”

Harnett, was not available for an interview.

But he told News10’s Anya Tucker that his holiday was made brighter by news that Chloe is expected to recover. He added that the was glad to be in the right place at the right time.

This story had a good outcome, but it underscores show dangerous playing in snowbanks can be- especially when plows are nearby.

In 2016 Joshua Demarest of Greenwich died after a snow fort he and a friend were playing in collapsed.

A village worker, who didn’t see the boys had unloaded heavy snow onto the large pile used by the DPW for snow removal.

“When you have somebody, you can’t even see and they are in harm’s way it makes for a real issue,” said Jack Cunningham, Commissioner of Public Works for the Town of Colonie.

“The snow storm that we had a couple weeks ago you are talking many, many tons of snow coming off of that plow.”

Cunningham added that the crushing weight of the snow can easily suffocate a child trapped below it.

Cunningham says parents need to be mindful of where their children are during and after a snow storm.

“Until those roads are plowed and plow trucks are off the road kids should not on the side of the road and they should not be near where we are plowing.”