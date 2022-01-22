Albany County death toll nears 500 in daily COVID update, January 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus Saturday.

As of Friday, 80.0% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.5% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 57,008 to date, with 615 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 523.5. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 146.3 (average percent positivity rate of 14.9%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 154.5 (average percent positivity rate of 15.0%). The latest data may be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were twelve new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are still 121 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Nine of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from ten yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an adult man in his teens. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 497 since the outbreak began.

“I’m deeply saddened to be reporting yet another death today, the seventh straight day that we have lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences go out to the loved ones of this young man and it once again renews my call to get a shot if you have not been vaccinated or a booster if you are eligible and to follow the guidelines to mask while indoors with others, stay six feet apart, wash your hands frequently and cough/sneeze into your elbow. COVID is claiming lives, regardless of age. Protect yourself, your loved ones and our community. Get tested if you feel sick and stay home to stop the spread.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the link here. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website here and the Albany County website here.