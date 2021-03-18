Albany County COVID update, March 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,513 cases of COVID in Albany County since the outbreak began. Since Wednesday, 90 new cases were confirmed, and 78 were cleared as recovered.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 57.6, and there are 466 active cases in the county. Among the new cases, two live or work in a health care setting, 19 had close contact with other positives, and 69 had no clear source of infection.

There are 1,393 individuals under mandatory quarantine. Of the 68,135 to have completed quarantine so far, 21,047 tested positive and recovered.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one new hospitalization overnight, for a total of 21 county residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, five are in the ICU. With no new COVIDdeaths to report, the county death toll remains 365.

McCoy also announced that 500 vaccine doses have been reallocated for staff at UAlbany and Russell Sage on Thursday.

“I’m happy to report that we were able to administer just shy of 1,200 doses at our vaccine clinic at the Times Union Center yesterday. We’re also expecting to administer another 900 at our POD today, and an additional 500 have been sent to the University at Albany and Russell Sage for a closed POD to get shots to these large populations of Phase 1B-eligible employees, including newly eligible public-facing staff,” he said.

McCoy also reported that nearly 30% of county residents have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine.

“These efforts are helping drive up the percentage of Albany County residents receiving at least their first dose, now at 29.6%, and an incredible 46,500 people having received both shots. None of this would be possible without the dedication and selfless work of our County Department of Health, health care workers and volunteers, and they deserve our thanks,” he continued.