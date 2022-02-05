Albany County COVID update, February 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus Saturday February 5. As of Friday, 80.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.1% are now fully vaccinated.

The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 60,202 to date, with 158 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 182.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 49.7 (with an average percent positive rate of 7.8%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 59.3 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.3%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker here.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now 69 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Ten of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from twelve yesterday. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a woman in her 80’s and a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 518 since the outbreak began.

“While our new positive cases are down today as well as our number of new hospitalizations, I am sad to report that we have lost two more Albany County residents and my condolences go out to their loved ones,” said County Executive McCoy. “I continue to encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get a shot and for those who have to get a booster. You can go to our health department Monday through Friday or register for a clinic at the Edmund O’Neal Middle School on Monday.”

Local residents can register for the vaccination clinic at Edmund O’Neal Middle School, 50 Lark St Albany, NY 12210, on February 7, from 4:30 to 7PM at the link here, though registration is not required.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link here, or visit the Albany County website here.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the link here. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website here and the Albany County website here.