Albany county COVID update, April 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 23,577 confirmed cases of COVID among Albany County residents since the outbreak began. Since Wednesday, there have been 79 new positives, along with 61 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said 50% of the population has gotten at least their first dose, with 35.8% considered fully vaccinated. Statewide, first-doses are at 42.6%, and 29.2% are fully vaccinated.

“One out of every two Albany County residents have now received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, and that is a milestone to celebrate after the long thirteen months we’ve just experienced. However, now is the time to work even harder to ensure we’re educating the public on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and ensure we’re making it as easy as possible to get the shot,” McCoy said.

The five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 58.6, and the county’s most recent seven-day average percent positive rate is 2.9%. The Capital Region’s rate is 2.1%. There are now 498 active cases in Albany County.