Albany County coronavirus updates, 17 test positive at local nursing facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy and County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said the number of confirmed cases in the county went up slightly but not drastically.

“Staying home, doing the right things, it’s working people,” McCoy said about the social distancing and stay at home orders in place.

As of Friday morning there were 574 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 716 people under mandatory quarantine and 49 in precautionary quarantine. There are 34 patients hospitalized and 6 remain in intensive care.

Within the county, there are 13 patients and 4 workers at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center that tested positive for the virus.

McCoy said the families of those infected were notified and the patients are currently recovering at the nursing facility.

You can watch the full press briefing here: