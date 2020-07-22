Albany county coronavirus update Wednesday July 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 14 coronavirus cases Wednesday morning.

The total number of active cases is 84 people. Of those 14 new cases, four were linked to the Fourth of July party on Hudson Avenue. There have been 28 people who attended that party that have tested positive. Two healthcare workers tested positive and four people who traveled out of state recently tested positive.

There are 664 people under mandatory quarantine in the county. Three are hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

McCoy said the the New York State Health Department sent a press release to Albany County notifying them of a death in the county, however the county has not yet been able to identify that person as a Albany County resident.

If that death is identified it would bring the total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic started to 123. The death toll currently stands at 122.

LATEST STORIES