Albany County coronavirus update Wednesday August 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 12 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Wednesday morning. There have now been 2,322 positive cases in the county.

There are 37 active cases in the county with six new recoveries reported overnight. The five day average is eight new cases daily.

Of the 12 new cases two were healthcare workers, six were close contacts to people that had the virus and four had no clear source of transmission.

