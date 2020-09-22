Albany County coronavirus update Tuesday, September 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase of 16 new positive cases since Monday’s briefing. There are now 104 active cases in the county.

Of the new positive cases, 13 had close contact with positive cases, one works for a healthcare facility and two had an unclear source of transmission. Of those 16 cases, 11 were liked to the University at Albany.

There have been 2,846 people who have tested positive since the outbreak began. The county’s death toll remains at 134.

