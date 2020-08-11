Albany County coronavirus update Tuesday August 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported three new cases of the coronavirus in the county during his Tuesday morning briefing.

There have now been 2,362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped down from 450 to 392. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 6.8.

There are currently 27 active cases, down from 36. So far, 8,152 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,335 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of 12.

Among the new positive cases reported Tuesday include one who had a close contact to another positive case and two who did not have a clear source of transmission.

There were no new hospitalizations overnight and there are still five individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.21%.

There is now one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), down from two yesterday. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for the county stands at 128 since the outbreak began.

“Coming off the spikes in positive cases we saw in the days and weeks following the Fourth of July, I’m encouraged by the data we’re reporting today. Three new positive cases is the lowest single day increase since July 20, our hospital numbers are remaining stable and I haven’t had to announce a new COVID-related death in a week now,” said County Executive McCoy. “While this is a cause for some celebration, it’s definitely not the time to get lazy. Please continue to wear your mask, keep your social distance and get tested at any of our sites or the other sites available in the community.”

