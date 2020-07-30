Albany County coronavirus update Thursday July 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported another eight confirmed coronavirus cases during Thursday’s briefing. There are 72 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, four were close contacts to positive cases, two are healthcare workers and one had no clear source of transmission.

There was one more case reported linked to the Hudson Avenue Fourth of July party. There are now 44 cases linked to the party.

There are 748 people under mandatory quarantine. Two people are hospitalized and the death toll remains at 126 since the outbreak began.

