Albany County coronavirus update Thursday August 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his update Thursday morning, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 6 new cases of the coronavirus in the county, there are 28 active cases. The five day average for new positive cases is at 6.2.

McCoy also reported an additional death due to the virus, a man in his 90’s who was a resident of a private nursing home facility. There have been 131 deaths in the county.

To date there have been 2,442 confirmed positive cases of the virus and there are now 600 people in mandatory quarantine.

Of the new 6 cases, two were healthcare workers, three have been in close contact with positive cases and one did not have a clear source of transmission.

