Albany County coronavirus update Monday, September 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported nine new positive cases of the coronavirus during Monday’s briefing. There are 96 active cases in the county.

Of the new positive cases, seven had close contact with positive cases and two did not have a clear source of infection. Five of the newly reported cases are associated with the University at Albany.

There are 868 under a mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positives is at 17.4. There are four people hospitalized in the county. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

