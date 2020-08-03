Albany County coronavirus update Monday August 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 9 new coronavirus cases, there are 33 active cases in the county.

Of those new coronavirus cases three were healthcare workers who tested positive, two were close contacts to already positive cases two reported traveling out of state and one did not have a clear source of transmission.

One more case was linked to the Hudson Avenue Party in Albany.

There are 609 people undergoing a mandatory quarantine. The five day average for new positive cases is at 8.6. One person is hospitalized and there were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 126 since the outbreak began.

“The only way we’re going to keep the curve flat, stop the spread of the virus and prevent any more deaths is by being proactive, not reactive. That’s why I continue to ask the public to wear masks, socially distance, get tested and cooperate with our County Department of Health if they reach out to you,” said County Executive McCoy. “They’ve been doing a great job identifying positive cases and contact tracing to contain the outbreak. That includes an infected employee of the North Colonie Central School District that was discovered yesterday. Out of an abundance of caution and need for deep cleaning, the district closed the extended year program for today.”

During the briefing, County Executive McCoy said he tested positive for COVID antibodies traced back to December. He said he somehow contracted the virus during his travels in late 2019.

LATEST STORIES