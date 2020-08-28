Albany County coronavirus update Friday, August 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase of 10 new coronavirus cases during Friday morning’s briefing. There are now 48 active cases in the county.

Of the 10 new cases, three had close contact with positive cases, one had reported out-of-state travel, one is a healthcare worker or a resident of a private residential facility and five did not have a clear source of infection.

A total of 2,451 people have tested positive in the county since the outbreak began. There are 10 people hospitalized and two patients in intensive care.

There are no new coronavirus related deaths in the county, leaving the death toll aty 132 since the outbreak began.

LATEST STORIES