ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is holding a press briefing.

He’s being joined for the “special” briefing by County Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Stephen Giordano and Judge Edwina Mendelson, the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives. They are announcing “a groundbreaking new initiative” in the county.

Following the announcement, McCoy will provide an update on COVID numbers alongside Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.