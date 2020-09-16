Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is 2,725, with 11 new positives reported since Tuesday.

There are 117 active cases, down from 129 on Tuesday. Of the new positives, seven are linked to students from UAlbany. All 11 new cases had close contact with other positive cases. The five-day average for new diagnoses also dropped to 19.6 from 22 since Tuesday.

“While this isn’t necessarily a trend yet, I’m happy to see some of the county’s data improving in the last two days. Our daily average is going down and we’re no longer seeing new daily positives in the 20s like we saw over the weekend. That, along with the number of residents currently hospitalized due to the virus dropping down to seven from a recent high of 15 just over a week ago, leaves room for some optimism,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

Those under mandatory quarantine jumped to 571 from 507. So far, 10,751 people have gone through the quarantine process. Of those, 2,608 of them tested positive, completed quarantine, and were cleared as recovered.

With three patients released from the hospital and no new hospital admissions, hospitalization decreased to seven from 10. The hospitalization rate dropped to 0.25% from 0.36%. No patients are in intensive care.

With no new deaths reported, the county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

