ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional two deaths linked to the virus, one of those being a resident at the county-run Shaker Place Nursing Home.
The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 58. As of Friday morning there were 1,309 positive cases of the virus. There were 1,009 under a mandatory quarantine and 15 under a precautionary quarantine. There are 29 hospitalizations and six adults remain in intensive care.
McCoy said the numbers this week have shown a steady decline, he said he thinks the county hit its apex.
He said that 2,979 residents have fully completed quarantine and 768 of those who tested positive for the virus have fully recovered.
County Health Commissioner Liza Whalen said the SUNY Albany testing site is looking to expand testing criteria to diagnose people who may be asymptomatic.
The testing site is looking to include testing for all healthcare workers, frontline workers, nursing facility workers and anyone classified as an essential employee.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to hold daily briefing at noon from Marist College
- ‘An Evening With Michael Bublé’ rescheduled tour dates announced
- New York State United Teachers wary of state plan to “reimagine education”
- New Banksy art unveiled at hospital thanks doctors and nurses
- Albany County coronavirus update