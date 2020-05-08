Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional two deaths linked to the virus, one of those being a resident at the county-run Shaker Place Nursing Home.

The total number of deaths in the county now stands at 58. As of Friday morning there were 1,309 positive cases of the virus. There were 1,009 under a mandatory quarantine and 15 under a precautionary quarantine. There are 29 hospitalizations and six adults remain in intensive care.

McCoy said the numbers this week have shown a steady decline, he said he thinks the county hit its apex.

He said that 2,979 residents have fully completed quarantine and 768 of those who tested positive for the virus have fully recovered.

County Health Commissioner Liza Whalen said the SUNY Albany testing site is looking to expand testing criteria to diagnose people who may be asymptomatic.

The testing site is looking to include testing for all healthcare workers, frontline workers, nursing facility workers and anyone classified as an essential employee.

