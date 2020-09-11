Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In addition to addressing the recent spike at UAlbany, County Executive Dan McCoy updated residents on county coronavirus numbers on Friday. There have been 2,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began. Of those, 23 are new positive cases since Thursday.

There are 67 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives jumped to 11.6 from 7.6 since Thursday. Among Friday’s new positives, 20 had close contact with other positive cases, two live or work in a health care setting, and one had no clear source of infection.

So far, 10,355 people have completed quarantine. Of those, 2,560 were confirmed positive cases who went through quarantine and were cleared for recovery. Also since Thursday, the number in mandatory quarantine increased to 393 from 341.

The county has reported no new hospitalizations for three days, though 14 remain hospitalized. Of those, one in intensive care.

The county’s death toll has remained 133 since August 29.

