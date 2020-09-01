Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Tuesday in Albany County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date is 2,531, with 10 new cases since Tuesday.

There are 46 active cases, down from 54 on Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 8.4 from 9.4. Of the new cases, two had close contact with other positive cases, four had traveled out-of-state, and the remaining four had no clear source of infection.

The county death toll remains 133.

Of the 9,701 people who have completed quarantine, 2,485 were confirmed positive cases who have recovered. The number of people under mandatory quarantine currently went down to 409 from 441 on Tuesday.

Twelve patients are currently hospitalized, with two in intensive care. The current hospitalization rate is .47%. These all represent small increases from Tuesday.

“As colleges reopen and with some children to be brought back into classrooms in the Capital Region, we must continue to monitor the severity in which the virus is affecting residents and our hospital data. Between August 14 and August 24, the number of residents hospitalized remained stable at seven, but we’re now seeing that number tick up,” said County Executive McCoy. “Another important thing to watch is the total of residents who have ever been hospitalized. That number has gone up from 297 on August 14 to 316 today.”

As of Sunday, 107,692 Albany County residents had been tested since the outbreak began, with 2,770 positives. This number comes from the Department of Health’s tracking system, which does not correspond perfectly to the numbers provided by each county.

In terms of local demographics, people in their 20s represent the greatest total number of positive cases at 532, with 19 new cases in a week. People aged 50 to 59 have had a total of 391 cases, an increase of 12 over the past week. Thirty-somethings saw an increase of eight positive cases in the last week.

Though growth in the area is slowing, the 12203 zip code has had the highest concentration of positive cases since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES