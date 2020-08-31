Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Albany County since Sunday, with a total of 2,521 infections to date.

Of those infections, a total of 2,467 tested positive, were quarantined, and recovered since the outbreak began. So far, 9,617 people have completed quarantine since the outbreak began. Currently, 441 are under mandatory quarantine.

As of Monday, there are 54 active cases, and the five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 9.4 from 10.8 on Sunday. The new positives cases include five with close contact to other positive cases, two who live or work in health care settings, and two with no clear source of infection.

Eleven people are hospitalized, with one patient in the ICU. The number of people hospitalized remains at eleven, keeping the hospitalization rate at 0.43%. With no new deaths to report, the county’s death toll remains at 133.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES