Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday, there have been 2,436 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Nine more individuals were diagnosed since Tuesday.

Current active cases have dropped from 35 to 28 for Wednesday, and the five-day average for new daily positives has also dropped, by 0.2. The county death toll remains at 130.

Sixteen new individuals have been cleared for recovery, for a total of 2,408 people who have tested positive, gone through quarantine, and recovered. So far, 8,705 people have gone through quarantine, and 611 people are currently in mandatory quarantine.

The newly diagnosed cases include two people who work or live in a health care setting, two with close contact to known positive cases, and four with no clear source of infection.

Seven individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and one patient is in intensive care. The hospitalization rate remains at 0.28%.

