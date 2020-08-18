Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Tuesday morning, there have been 2,427 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, with five new diagnoses since Monday. With no new deaths to report, the county’s death toll remains at 130.

There are 35 active cases now, down from 41. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped from 7.8 on Monday to 6.2 on Tuesday. The new positives include three people who live or work in a health care setting and two with no clear source of transmission. Seven patients are hospitalized due to the virus, two of whom are in the ICU. The hospitalization rate remains at .28%.

So far, 2,392 people tested positive, completed quarantine, and recovered, an increase of 11 since the day before. In total, over 8,500 individuals have completed quarantine, with 564 currently under mandatory quarantine.

In Albany County over the past week, new positive cases among those in their twenties grew twice as fast compared to people in their thirties or fifties.

As usual, the Albany update came from County Executive Dan McCoy. He was joined by local Hot Yoga Spot owner Jessica Fuller to discuss recent state guidelines for reopening gyms:

“I’ve been advocating for gyms and fitness centers to reopen since Phase 4 started, not only because we need to get more people back to work and ensure these businesses survive, but also because these facilities are indispensable for the physical and mental health of our residents,” McCoy said. “Hypertension and diabetes are the two leading comorbidities in New York, accounting for more than 13,000 and nearly 9,000 deaths, respectively when people were infected with COVID-19. These are also two underlying health conditions that have been improved or even prevented by regular physical activity.”

