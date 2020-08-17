Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, there have been 2,422 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with seven new patients diagnosed since Sunday. This update comes from the Office of County Executive Daniel McCoy.

With the death of an Albany County man in his 80s, who lived at a private nursing home and had underlying health conditions, the death toll for the county is now 130.

Although there are currently 41 active cases, an increase of 3, the five-day average for new daily positives dropped to 7.8 from 10.6. Those under mandatory quarantine increased from 536 to 560 since Sunday. So far, 8,541 people have completed quarantine, with 2,381 of those having tested positive and recovered. Four new recoveries were recorded since Sunday.

Among Monday’s new positives are three individuals who work or live in a health care setting, two with close contacts to other positive cases, and two with no clear source of transmission. Seven patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, and the hospitalization rate remains .28%. Two patients are in intensive care.

