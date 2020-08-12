Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday, cases are rising, with 2,383 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Albany County since the outbreak began, which marks 21 new cases since Tuesday. There are now 42 active cases—up from 27—and the five-day average for new daily positive cases has leapt from 6.8 to 8.8.

The county also reports that one new resident died from coronavirus complications, a man in his 90s with multiple underlying health conditions who lived in a private nursing home. The death toll stands at 129.

Among new positives on Wednesday, officials say there are seven health care workers or residents, nine with close countacts to other patients, two who traveled out of state, and three with no clear source of transmission.

The number under mandatory quarantine dropped by 23 on Wednesday. In total, 2,341 of the 8,238 individuals who’ve made it through quarantine were positive cases cleared for recovery. Six are hospitalized with the virus, and the hospitalization rate has risen to 25%. One patient remains in the ICU.

During the update, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy urged residents to get tested if they feel sick, and to fully cooperate with contact tracers if they contact you. Many are skeptical of unknown callers, but contact tracers will call from the number (518) 387-9993 and appear as “NYS Contact Tracing.”

was joined by County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen for the briefing, as well as Infinite Care Child Care Center Owner Demetris Fullard who discussed some of the challenges she has faced during the economic shutdown and as she continues to operate amid the ongoing pandemic. They will never ask for social security or financial information, and they will identify themselves and the agency they’re calling from.

