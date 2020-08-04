Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Tuesday morning, there have been 2,310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began, with six new cases since Monday. There are currently 31 active cases, and the five-day average for new daily positive cases has dropped to 8.2.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported to Albany’s Department of Health that had already been reported to New York officials: Two women in their 80s with multiple underlying health conditions, both residents of St. Peter’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Albany County’s death toll now stands at 128.

Two individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus—with one in the ICU—for a current hospitalization rate of .08%.

Eight more positive cases were cleared between Monday and Tuesday. The number in mandatory quarantine went down from 609 to 575 since Monday. So far, 7,557 people have completed quarantine, and 2,279 of those were positive coronavirus patients who were cleared for recovery.

None of the new cases show links to the Fourth of July party on Hudson Avenue.

