Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 12 cases since Monday’s briefing, bringing the total number of active cases 82.

There have been 2,241 active cases of the coronavirus to date. The five day average for new daily positive cases is down 14.6 from 18 on Monday.

Of the new positive cases two were close contacts with individuals who already had the virus, three reported traveling out of state, three are healthcare workers and four did not have a clear source of transmission.

One of the previous positives who did not have a clear source of transmission was linked to the Hudson Avenue Fourth of July party, bringing the tally up to 40 people who tested positive from that one event.

There are three people hospitalized and there is one patient in intensive care.

“While the Capital Region’s percent positive rate has been one of the highest in the State, Albany County’s continues its downward trend from 4.4% one month ago to 3.4% today. However, we continue monitor the 20 to 29 year old age group, which saw an increase of 51 cases in just the last week, and as we continue to respond to the spread of the virus from the Hudson Avenue party on the Fourth of July,” said County Executive McCoy. “These last two weeks have continued to demonstrate that even though many people are tired of social distancing and wearing masks, COVID-19 is still a very real threat for the public health and our economy.”

