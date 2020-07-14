Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in two coronavirus cases since Monday’s briefing. There are currently 38 active cases in the county.

Since the outbreak began there have been 2,009 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Albany County. There have been no new deaths since June 24, leaving the county’s total at 121.

Two people are hospitalized and there is no one in intensive care.

